Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.93.

CNQ stock opened at C$44.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$53.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,907,169.94. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,386.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

