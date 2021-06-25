Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

