Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of uniQure worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

