Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,557,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 526.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $510.39 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

