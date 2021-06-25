Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pearson by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.