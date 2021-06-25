Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,956 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

