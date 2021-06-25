Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.