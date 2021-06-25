Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.42. 46,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,669. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

