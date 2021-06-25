Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,174. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

