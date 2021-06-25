Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382,091 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. 314,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,585,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

