Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 70,942 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70,942 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Shares of PANW traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,071. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

