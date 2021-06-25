CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

