Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

