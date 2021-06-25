CarMax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,051 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 726 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $119.43 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

