CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of CarParts.com worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 56,854.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 576,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.19 million, a PE ratio of -275.71 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,834 shares of company stock worth $1,073,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

