CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

