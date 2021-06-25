Ccore Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $18,024.06 and approximately $76.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

