CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 472,526 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of CDK Global worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 52.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 97.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

