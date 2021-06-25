Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $195.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,865.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $933.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.92 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $8,753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $2,807,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.