Celldex Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,406 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the typical volume of 161 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

