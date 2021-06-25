Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $68.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $70.51. 13,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,423. Celsius has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

