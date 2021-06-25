Centene Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.