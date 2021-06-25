Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:CEG opened at GBX 2.82 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

About Challenger Energy Group

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.