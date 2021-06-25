Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:CEG opened at GBX 2.82 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Challenger Energy Group
