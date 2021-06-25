Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

