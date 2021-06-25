ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE CHPT opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

