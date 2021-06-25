ChatCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $66,693.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,411.23 or 1.00505664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

