Chindata Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

CD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.20. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

