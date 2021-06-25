Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

CMG traded up $33.85 on Thursday, reaching $1,489.22. The stock had a trading volume of 321,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,021.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,401.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

