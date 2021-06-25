Christine Flores Sells 32,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.28 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

