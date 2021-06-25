Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

