Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Down 0.3%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 758,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 103,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

