CIBC Downgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.25.

Several other analysts also recently commented on K. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.