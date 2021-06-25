CIBC Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Underperform

CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

BB opened at $12.68 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

