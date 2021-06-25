CIBC Lowers Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.