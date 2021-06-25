Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,597. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.99.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.