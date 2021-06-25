Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.18 ($1.17). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 87.24 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,426,523 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

