Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.09. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

