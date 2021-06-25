Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

