Citigroup Inc. Buys 56,159 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

