Citigroup Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

