Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,069 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 700,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.