Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,424 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.