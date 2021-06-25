Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,753 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of NovoCure worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,453,000 after acquiring an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $223.69 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,033.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

