Citigroup Inc. Sells 728,153 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 728,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JKS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

