Citigroup Inc. Sells 732,655 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

