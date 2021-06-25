ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

