ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $78,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

