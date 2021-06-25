ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

