ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

