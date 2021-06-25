ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

